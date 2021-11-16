د . إAEDSRر . س

Mafia Ring Smuggling Weed In Pasta Bags To Malta Busted In Italy

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A criminal ring that smuggled cocaine and cannabis from Europe into south Europe has been shut down by Italian police

Twelve people have been arrested as part of Operation Alter Ego, which saw Caribinieri in Catania catching three men red-handed as they moved boxes of pasta filled with 242kg of cannabis into a vehicle.

Aside from cannabis, cocaine was also being moved, with a total value of €5 million.

The drugs are believed to come from Albania and the Netherlands, and were meant for Sicily and Malta.

The ring is believed to be associated with the mafia, specifically with the Cappello and Bonacorsi families.

Tag someone who needs to see this

READ NEXT: WATCH: Shocking Moment Parachute Fails To Deploy During Ħal Far Drag Race

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All