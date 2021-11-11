Magic Mushrooms, Cannabis Seeds And Flower Confiscated By Malta Customs
Packets of magic mushrooms and cannabis seeds as well as cannabis flower have been confiscated by the Malta Customs Department.
A package sent to St Julian’s raised officials suspicions and, after being searched, was found to be full of plants intended to be used as drugs.
The package included cannabis seeds, two small bags containing more seeds and two small plastic bags containing magic mushrooms.
In a separate case, two packages addressed to a residence in Naxxar and Mosta were found to be containing 2.65kg cannabis in total.
In a further case at the Air Malta Cargo Shed, Customs Canine Zekkin raised the alarm on a small envelope. The envelope was addressed to a residence in Grenoble, France and when opened contained a postcard with two small plastic bags containing cannabis.
The Police Anti-Drug Squad were duly informed about the finds and the packages and envelope were handed over to the police for further investigation
Aside from these finds, €52,481 was also found in undeclared cash, as well as over 30,000 contraband cigarettes.
In a recent survey held by Lovin Malta, respondents said that after cannabis, magic mushrooms were the next substance they’d like to see regulated in Malta.
