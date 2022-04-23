Magisterial Inquiry Opened Into Mount Carmel Carer Rape Claims

A magisterial inquiry has been opened into claims that a Mount Carmel Hospital worker raped a woman in her home.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that a police investigation and magisterial inquiry are underway, but said that they could not divulge any further information at this stage.

Lovin Malta reported how the woman, who has remained anonymous at this stage, shared her story of sexual assault on the feast of our Lady of Sorrows on Women for Women, a group on Facebook.

According to the allegation, a night carer from the hospital raped the woman at her home. The carer, who is employed through a leading private operator and not the government, is no longer working at Mount Carmel Hospital but remains an employee of the private company.

The newsroom is informed that the matter is being handled by the operator in question. He will be suspended from Mount Carmel pending investigations.

Malta’s Health Ministry is taking the matter extremely seriously. The Mental Health Services have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy for any form of abuse and insists that the patient-carer professional relationship must be respected at all times.

If you or anyone that you know has suffered abuse or violence, please contact VSM to seek support. Send them an email at [email protected] or call them on 2122 8333

You can also visit VSM’s website today on www.victimsupport.org.mt.

The victim has remained anonymous.

If you know anything about this story please reach out to the police. Alternatively, you can also reach out to [email protected], Lovin Malta, via its social media channels, or Whatsapp (+35679020301). All anonymity is guaranteed.