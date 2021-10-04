Magistrate Joe Mifsud Probed By Taxman Over Possible Undeclared Wealth  

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is the subject of a probe by Malta’s tax authorities over financial declarations which suggest he might have undeclared wealth.

According to the Times of Malta, Mifsud was served with a formal notice by the Tax Compliance Unit about the investigation. The period under review, according to the report, is between 2013 and 2015.

Suspicions were raised by the fact that Mifsud had declared expenses that were greater than his earnings at the time. Before being appointed to the bench, Mifsud ran a relatively small law firm.