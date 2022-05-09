Maher Aljasem Charged With Marsalforn Murder Of Syrian Man And Pleads Not Guilty 

Maher Aljasem, a 24-year-old Syrian national who lives in Marsalforn, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his compatriot Fawez Najem.

Aljasem was charged in the Gozo courts this evening with murdering Najem, as well as assaulting another Syrian national with a knife.

He pleaded not guilty but didn’t request bail, which means he was automatically sent to prison following today’s court sitting.

Najem, 25, was killed in an apartment in Triq il-Wied, Marsalforn on Saturday evening. According to initial reports, he was trying to break up a fight between a group of people but ended up getting fatally stabbed.

Cover photo: Left: Maher Aljasem escorted out of the Gozo courts by police (Photo: TVM video), Right: Murder victim Fawez Najem