Major Congestion In Marsa After Tree Falls On Car As It’s Driving

Major traffic congestion has appeared in the Marsa area this morning after a tree fell on a car as it was driving through the area.

The incident, which happened at around 8.40am, caused traffic from Triq Diċembru 13 all the way to the Kordin area.

It is believed that the tree may have fallen after a large vehicle clipped the tree’s branches as it passed, leading to a large branch to collapse onto a vehicle behind it, causing considerable damage.