Major Delays In Malta’s Bidder-Less Waste To Energy Plant Means 2023 Deadline Seems Impossible

Malta’s ambitious plans to build a waste-to-energy plant in the country have been hit with major delays and is miles off meeting the proposed 2023 deadline for the crucial project.

In September 2017, the Maltese government invited journalists to a press conference held in the Mdina ditch, with then-Environment Minister Jose Herrera announcing the ambitious project with much fanfare.

At the time, the Minister presented the project as vital to addressing mammoth problems in Malta, with the country practically out of space to effectively manage its waste.

He insisted that the project would take around six years to complete, with a government-commissioned study stressing the project would be completed by the end of 2023.

Five years later, and the project seems more and more like a white elephant. The project, which has been greenlighted by the Planning Authority, is yet to find a bidder. And while excavation works are set to start and be completed in 2022, the tender process over who will operate the plant is yet to have a positive result.

A fresh preliminary qualification questionnaire will have to be issued after the three consortia who expressed interest failed to issue a final bid.

The facility will be located in Magħtab nearby the current waste disposal site and will cost an estimated €400 million.

The plant hopes to convert recyclable waste into energy, satisfying 4.5% of the nation’s energy demands. It is part of a holistic project which will include the development of a new recycling plant and an organic processing plant.

It has not been without controversy. Residents and NGOs have objected to the plans, warning that the facility will not solve Malta’s poor recycling rates. It also poses an eyesore for the area and possible health hazards for its residents.

Will the project ever be completed?