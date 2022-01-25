Major House Festival By Defected Records Announced For October In Malta
One of the UK’s leading house music record labels has announced a major Malta festival.
Defected Malta will see some of Defected Records’ leading house and deep house artists and their friends hit the island in October for three days of “sun, house music and good vibes”.
“Defected Malta 2022 is all systems go!” the official page said, while sharing details for anyone who wants to try their luck and win some free tickets and holiday to the festival.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday.
Defected Records owner and DJ Simon Dunmore celebrated the festival, saying: “Malta is definitely on the ascendency as a clubbing destination so it would be rude of us not to join the party”.
Defected Records is a British independent record label specialising in house music recordings, compilation albums, events, publishing, artist booking and management. One of the longest running independent labels of its kind, Defected has paved the way for house music in the UK and remained a well-respected constant in the music industry for 20 years.
