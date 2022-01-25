Major House Festival By Defected Records Announced For October In Malta

One of the UK’s leading house music record labels has announced a major Malta festival.

Defected Malta will see some of Defected Records’ leading house and deep house artists and their friends hit the island in October for three days of “sun, house music and good vibes”.

“Defected Malta 2022 is all systems go!” the official page said, while sharing details for anyone who wants to try their luck and win some free tickets and holiday to the festival.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday.