Major Pre-1995 Rent Reform Will See Most Vulnerable Subsidised And Maltese Landlords Given New Options
Landlords can not throw out tenants living under pre-1995 rent agreements, but they may now claim up to 2% of the property’s market value in rent.
The new option comes as part of a major reform focused on anomalies creating by pre-1995 rent agreements. It was announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Social Accomodation Minister Roderick Galdes earlier today.
“We have moved this reform on the pre-1995 rents to ensure that no one ends up without a roof over their head, and that landlords receive fair compensation,” Abela said. “This is a reform that provides certainty, peace of mind and delivers justice.”
A new department will now be set up to assist tenants and provide free legal advice to them if necessary.
The pair noted that the reform was also there to minimise the chances of evictions occurring in people living in such households.
Any pensioners or social welfare beneficiaries in households bound to pre-1995 agreements will be given benefits to cover their rental costs in full by the government, up to €10,000 a year per family.
Any tenants that enjoy full-time employment will only pay a maximum 25% of total rent costs. Anyone living in a higher value property with a rent valued at over €10,000 a year will be provided an alternative home by the government.
Moving forward, an architect will be appointed to establish the value of a property, and all rent will be overseen by the Rent Regulation Board.
They noted that up to 10,000 families will be affected by this reform. It is set to cost the state €1 million in the first year, and increase to €3 million in the second and €5 in the third year.