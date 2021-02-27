Major Pre-1995 Rent Reform Will See Most Vulnerable Subsidised And Maltese Landlords Given New Options

Landlords can not throw out tenants living under pre-1995 rent agreements, but they may now claim up to 2% of the property’s market value in rent.

The new option comes as part of a major reform focused on anomalies creating by pre-1995 rent agreements. It was announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Social Accomodation Minister Roderick Galdes earlier today.

“We have moved this reform on the pre-1995 rents to ensure that no one ends up without a roof over their head, and that landlords receive fair compensation,” Abela said. “This is a reform that provides certainty, peace of mind and delivers justice.”

A new department will now be set up to assist tenants and provide free legal advice to them if necessary.