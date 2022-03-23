Major Traffic Around Santa Venera Tunnels After Early Morning Accident

Major congestion is being reported near the Santa Venera tunnels area after two vehicles crashed early this morning.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that officers were informed of a crash at around 7am this morning.

A 22-year-old male from Marsa has been hospitalised following the crash; a 19-year-old female from Tarxien who was driving a second vehicle fortunately suffered no injuries.

Several drivers reported delays during their commute this morning, with Facebook page Malta Roads Traffic Updates saying that “we can see that the delays are still there, and the traffic stretches for about 5km – starting from Tal-Barrani. Delays are still experienced.”

“Another accident in Santa Venera tunnels direction to Msida. Car overturned, reroute!” warned another person.