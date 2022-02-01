Majority Of Malta’s Recent Murders Due To Domestic Violence, Superintendent Reveals  

Just under half of all murders committed in Malta in recent years were due to domestic violence, the Superintendent in charge of the homicide squad has revealed.

Interviewed on ONE Breakfast this morning, Keith Arnaud gave a breakdown of the 17 murders that took place in Malta between 2018 and 2021.

Domestic violence was the most common suspected motive by far, amounting to seven of the 17 cases. Four were linked to fights, one to robbery, two to criminal activity, and three remain unclear.