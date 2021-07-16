Maksar Brothers And Jamie Vella Denied Bail Yet Again 

Tal-Maksar brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, as well their associate Jamie Vella have been denied bail once again by a court.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella have been charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia along with other crimes, while Adrian Agius has been charged with ordering the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The Maksar brothers are understood to be two of the most prominent members of Malta’s criminal underworld with interests in a number of criminal activities, both in Malta and abroad.

The police recently uncovered a stash of weapons that had been hidden on the seabed near Baħrija, possibly after the brothers had been tipped off about their impending arrest.

They were arrested and charged in court in February.

In a court application filed last week, they argued that the court had heard over 100 witnesses and that no new evidence had emerged. It could no longer be argued that their detention was justified due to the fact that proceedings were at an early stage.

Others facing similar charges had been granted bail by this stage in proceedings, they argued.