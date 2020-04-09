Maksar Brothers Did Infiltrate Police Force And Malta’s Security Service 

Robert and Adrian Agius, better known as the Tal-Maksar brothers, did manage to infiltrate Malta’s Security Service and the Police Force, well-informed sources have confirmed with Lovin Malta.

An investigation has so far been opened into the claims that the high-level criminals were able to plant moles in the key investigative bodies. However, sources with in-depth knowledge of the case insist that there are several members of both arms that are in the pockets of the Maksar brothers.

The investigation has been underway for a while now – and had started before the arrest of the Maksar brothers.

Several members of both the force and the MSS have been linked to the case. Lovin Malta had previously reported how investigations had already uncovered that they may have succeeded in bringing on board people within the police force. It seems the MSS was also captured, with sources adamant that the body had been infiltrated.

The MSS, unlike the police, has the power to wiretap conversations and other vital forms of criminal intelligence. Such searches must be warranted by either the Prime Minister or Home Affairs Minister. However, sources explained that MSS officers can easily use the software without one.

It appears that electronic devices, including mobile phones, could hold the key to confirming the suspicions. They were seized upon their arrest but are yet to be sent to Europol for further analysis, however, that could happen shortly.

Adrian and Robert Agius, believed to be some of Malta’s top criminals, were recently arrested in connection to the murders of lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia respectively. They have also been charged with drug trafficking.

Previous reports revealed that the Agius’ criminal web extends to a series of violent murders between gang members opening up a vacuum for the Agius brothers to become the major players in the smuggling world with ties to Italian, Libyan, Romanian and Albanian organised crime groups.

Sources explained that the Maksar brothers were able to infiltrate the force well before Angelo Gafa was appointed police commissioner in 2020. Since taking over, Gafa’s reforms have seen major arrests, including that of the Maksar brothers.

However, investigations have already been opened into claims that some of the force’s top officials leaked sensitive information to suspected criminals.

Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar is under official investigation for leaking information on the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation to a confidante of state witness Melvin Theuma.

Meanwhile, Cutajar’s deputy, Silvio Valletta is also under investigation after being name-dropped as a vital leak of information in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation by both Theuma and confessed killer Vince Muscat.

Valletta, who is the estranged husband of Education Minister Justyne Caruana, is referenced heavily in Theuma’s secret recordings, in particular with relation to leaks from the police investigation to main suspect Yorgen Fenech. He has also been named by self-confessed murderer Vince Muscat as a leak.

There are also concerns surrounding the previous Economic Crimes Unit, which was lead by still-Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla. Abdilla, and several other officers in his department, were swiftly moved out at the start of Gafa’s tenure following years of inaction on major financial crime.

What do you think of the latest update? Comment below