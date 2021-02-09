Malian Man Dies After Falling Six Storeys In Construction Site In Marsaskala

A man has died after falling six storeys from a construction site in Marsaskala this morning.

The incident happened at 8.15am, when the victim, who is from Mali and lived in Żabbar, fell from a six-storey construction site in Triq is-Silla.

A medical team was immediately dispatched on site. However, the team concluded that the man died on impact.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened which will be led by Doreen Clarke.

Police investigations are underway.