Malian Man Dies After Falling Six Storeys In Construction Site In Marsaskala
A man has died after falling six storeys from a construction site in Marsaskala this morning.
The incident happened at 8.15am, when the victim, who is from Mali and lived in Żabbar, fell from a six-storey construction site in Triq is-Silla.
A medical team was immediately dispatched on site. However, the team concluded that the man died on impact.
A magisterial inquiry has been opened which will be led by Doreen Clarke.
Police investigations are underway.