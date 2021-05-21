Parliament Won’t Discuss Sexual Health Because Of Marlene Farrugia’s Abortion Bill 

A proposal by independent MP Godfrey Farrugia for Parliament’s health committee to discuss sexual and reproductive health has been shot down due to concerns it could conflict with a bill to decriminalise abortion.

Farrugia proposed this discussion shortly after his partner Marlene Farrugia presented a landmark bill calling for the decriminalisation of abortion.

He proposed a discussion entitled ‘Women’s Health Care: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights’, which would have seen stakeholders address the issue in front of the committee of MPs, which includes Farrugia himself.

However, the committee’s chair, Labour MP Silvio Grixti, dismissed his request, citing a ruling by former Speaker Michael Frendo that parliamentary committees cannot discuss issues which have been proposed in a private member’s bill.