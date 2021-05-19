Malta Administers Over 8,000 COVID-19 Jabs In One Day In Impressive New Record

Malta’s incredible vaccination drive has hit a new all-time high as over 8,000 vaccine jabs against COVID-19 were given out in just 24 hours. The new number is a record for the tiny island, which aims to hit herd immunity within weeks. Health Minister Chris Fearne shared the great news on social media, urging anyone who hasn’t yet registered to receive their free jab to visit vaccin.gov.mt.

One Facebook page, Covid19 Malta, which is dedicated to covering the latest health data from the island, said: “from one record to the next.” “Respect to the all the workers in the health sector and the the public working together to continue battling this virus,” they continued alongside a video counting up to the number 8,200, the number of jabs given out.

Malta recently announced the opening of vaccine to people aged 16 to 30 as summer draws closer and its vaccination drive goes from strength to strength. With restrictions around restaurants, bars and każini set to be removed over the next few weeks, many other sectors, including the entertainment and tourism industry, wonder whether Malta is truly approaching some return to normality soon, or whether this will be another "lost" summer.

