Malta Air Sacks 40 Cabin Crew Members After Emergency Agreement Fails

Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air and the General Workers Union (GWU) have failed to reach an emergency agreement, resulting in the loss of 40 cabin crew jobs in January, the airline said on Tuesday.

“It is an untenable situation in an industry which has been devastated by COVID-19 and will take many years to recover.”

“Sadly, without this emergency agreement which was already agreed by Malta Air pilots, cabin crew job losses can no longer be avoided. As a direct result of the GWU’s failure to deliver upon its agreement with Malta Air, there will be 40 cabin crew redundancies implemented and these job losses will take effect on 1 January next,” a Malta Air spokesperson said.

Malta Air is operating at just 10% of its capacity due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, its employment of cabin crew has created an untenable situation in an industry which has been devastated by the pandemic and will take many years to recover, the airline said.

The Emergency Agreement would have included modest pay cuts (to be restored over four years) along with a minimum pay guarantee and a year three review.

