Malta Air To Acquire Boeing 737 MAX Months After Aircraft Was Certified Safe Following Two Fatal Accidents

A Boeing 737 Max in its final stage of assembly will be joining the Malta Air fleet decked with the airline’s own livery.

The Boeing 737 Max was snapped at the airline manufacturer’s assembly hall in Washington with Malta Air’s red and yellow colours shining brightly.

Spotted: The wings for the 1st #737MAX for Malta Air

are sitting behind the final assembly hall. pic.twitter.com/muZU4Gu55c — Woodys Aeroimages (@AeroimagesChris) January 17, 2021

Malta Air is a subsidiary of Ryanair and currently operates with six aircrafts decorated in the yellow and blue colours of the low-cost airline.

The production of the Boeing 737 MAX will be the first time that a plane within Malta Air’s fleet will sport its very own livery.

Ryanair currently has 210 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order, dating all the way back to 2014.

The first delivery was scheduled for April 2019 but this was delayed when the 737 MAX was grounded following a recurring failure in one of its systems that resulted in two fatal accidents, Lion Air Flight 610 in Indonesia and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, in which 346 people died in total.

The US Federal Aviation Administration cleared the MAX to return to service on 18th November.

