Malta Airport Packed To The Brim After Weeks Of Confusion And Delays
New images have emerged showing Malta’s International Airport packed to the brim with winding, tightly packed queues making social distancing difficult for travellers.
“It’s really a shame, I was at the airport today and there’s just no safety measures, no social distancing, and queues of over an hour…” one person told Lovin Malta.
@lovinmaltaofficialAnother massive queue all the way to the main entrance at MIA 👀 #fyp #lovinmalta #malta #airport #summer #maltaairport #maltasummer #queue
“The queues are around the airport, from the landing area, going around the luggage point and continue in the main entrance,” she continued, raising concerned over the spread of COVID-19 in the transit hub.
Malta’s airports have had to deal with an influx of tourists recently, with logistical issues making social distancing practically impossible.
However, it is public health authorities, and not airport authorities, who are in charge of processing COVID-19 tests and vaccine certificates at the airport.
Just this week, Malta started recognising vaccine certificates issued by EU member states and the UK.
“However, Malta International Airport still expects to see several passengers arriving in Malta with missing or paper-based documents, necessitating manual verification by public health representatives,” airport officials said.
“In light of this, the airport would like to appeal to prospective travellers for their cooperation by presenting and submitting the required entry documents digitally whenever possible.”
