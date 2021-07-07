Malta Airport Packed To The Brim After Weeks Of Confusion And Delays

New images have emerged showing Malta’s International Airport packed to the brim with winding, tightly packed queues making social distancing difficult for travellers.

“It’s really a shame, I was at the airport today and there’s just no safety measures, no social distancing, and queues of over an hour…” one person told Lovin Malta.

“The queues are around the airport, from the landing area, going around the luggage point and continue in the main entrance,” she continued, raising concerned over the spread of COVID-19 in the transit hub.