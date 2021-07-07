د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Airport Packed To The Brim After Weeks Of Confusion And Delays

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

New images have emerged showing Malta’s International Airport packed to the brim with winding, tightly packed queues making social distancing difficult for travellers.

“It’s really a shame, I was at the airport today and there’s just no safety measures, no social distancing, and queues of over an hour…” one person told Lovin Malta. 

@lovinmaltaofficialAnother massive queue all the way to the main entrance at MIA 👀 #fyp #lovinmalta #malta #airport #summer #maltaairport #maltasummer #queue

♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

“The queues are around the airport, from the landing area, going around the luggage point and continue in the main entrance,” she continued, raising concerned over the spread of COVID-19 in the transit hub.

Travellers waited over an hour to be screened

Travellers waited over an hour to be screened

Malta’s airports have had to deal with an influx of tourists recently, with logistical issues making social distancing practically impossible. 

However, it is public health authorities, and not airport authorities, who are in charge of processing COVID-19 tests and vaccine certificates at the airport.

Just this week, Malta started recognising vaccine certificates issued by EU member states and the UK.

“However, Malta International Airport still expects to see several passengers arriving in Malta with missing or paper-based documents, necessitating manual verification by public health representatives,” airport officials said.

“In light of this, the airport would like to appeal to prospective travellers for their cooperation by presenting and submitting the required entry documents digitally whenever possible.”

Have you passed through the airport recentyly?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Lapes Takes On Malta's Politicians And Celebrities In New Diss-Filled Single Ahead Of Album Launch

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All