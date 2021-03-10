Malta Airport Urges Coordinated Effort For Safe Travel As Passenger Traffic Dips To ‘All-Time Low’

Malta International Airport has appealed for urgent and coordinated action to facilitate the restart of safe travel after passenger traffic hit an “all-time low” throughout February.

A total of just 27,524 passengers moved through the airport last month, marking a 93.5% drop from the same month in 2020.

Moreover, of the available seats on flights to and from Malta, only half were occupied.

The United Kingdom, one of Malta’s largest tourism markets, registered the largest drop in passengers in part due to a travel restriction between the two countries. Nonetheless, Malta has continued to register more UK-variant COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

“If the industry is to see the predicted signs of recovery by the start of summer, urgent and coordinated stakeholder action, which would allow for the safe restart of travel and tourism activities, is needed at national and European levels,” Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg said.

In addition to emphasising an effective vaccine programme, MIA is also urging authorities to consider issuing health certificates and leveraging the use of mobile technology to begin facilitating the safe movement of passengers in and out of the country.

Just yesterday, MIA secured its third award after it was voted as the “Best Airport Europe” for its service quality by passengers, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.