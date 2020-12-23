Malta-Based Medicinal Cannabis Company Pivots To COVID-19 Treatment After €3 Million Cash Grant

An Australian company that was set to be growing and producing medicinal cannabis by mid-2020 has been granted a €3.1 million cash grant by Malta Enterprise to set up a “fully functional GMP facility” for the production of a COVID-19 anti-inflammatory product.

MGC Pharma had announced that they’d begin cultivating cannabis on Maltese soil by mid-2020 following an agreement with Malta Enterprise, with a focus on dementia, epilepsy and cancer.

However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now working on building a facility to develop a liquid dose of medicine that they say is effective on COVID-19 patients.

“We have yet to begin cultivating in Malta for several reasons, but view our commitment and relationship with the island as a cornerstone of our global activity, as evidenced by our Ħal Far facility,” Ron Lipsky, Vice-President of MGC Pharma, told Lovin Malta.

“Currently,” he continued, “we will focus our energies on Facility 1 and ensure we have the ability to fulfil the demand for ArtemiC, first on the island of Malta and then globally – and we have offered the product to the island, and are awaiting a response from the Ministry of Health. And then we will move on to Facility 2 where our Cannabis Activities will be focused.”