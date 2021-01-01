د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Begins New Year With 135 New COVID-19 Cases And 57 Recoveries

The new year in Malta has kicked off with 135 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 recoveries.

The total number of active cases now stands at 1,512.

Of the 135 new cases, 19 were from social gatherings with other positive cases.

No one has passed away from COVID-19 overnight. However, Malta recorded three new COVID-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the country’s virus death toll up to 219.

There are also three cases of the UK COVID-19 variant here in Malta.  Malta’s bar ban has also been extended to 1st February.

