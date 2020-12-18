Malta Book Council Chairman’s Use Of Foul Language Not Position On Public Inquiry Was Behind Call For Resignation, Minister Reveals

National Book Chairman Mark Camilleri’s “foul language” merited calls for his resignation but not the content of his spat with the lawyer of Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Education Justyne Caruana has said.

“After discussing what happened and resolving the issue, we are here working together and ready to move forward,” Caruana said according to a Times of Malta report.

“I received a number of screenshots of foul language, which I believe anyone under the ministry of education should not use or be written out in the public,” she said during a press conference flanked by both Permanent Secretary Frank Fabri and Camilleri for a signing on Education Exception Contract.

Caruana, who was speaking less than 24 hours after rescinding Camilleri’s resignation, revealed that the matter had been discussed within Cabinet.

On his part, Camilleri said he accepted the ministry’s terms moving forward, that is to express himself however he wishes, without the use f foul language.

“The Minister is still new, and she has the right to place her own terms, that which I can say what I like as long as I do not use certain words, which I can accept such conditions,” he said.

The controversy erupted after Camilleri defended the public inquiry linked to the assassination, which has since been extended into the new year despite the government’s reluctance to do so.

“Those who are scared of public inquiries and the truth have a lot to hide,” he wrote. “Public inquiries aren’t there to serve political interests. I’m very pleased that, thanks to this public inquiry, we’ve found out about many more new truths and I wholly support the judiciary panel as they continue working towards the truth.”

Fenech’s lawyer, Juliette Galea chimed in, linking him to an article which quoted her recent demand for the suspension of the public inquiry on the grounds that it’s breaching her client’s rights.

In her letter to several Maltese authorities, Galea questioned why the inquiry board is composed of two retired judges and one sitting judge, arguing that the legal concept of a public inquiry “was birthed as an upshot of parliamentary accountability and ought to have nothing to do with a judicial process”.

“Here is the link to the letter. Read it all. It explains how a public inquiry should be done and why it’s not judicial. You’re saying stupid things,” she told Camilleri.

Camilleri told her to “shove this letter up her arse”, Galea called him stupid, and the Book Council chairman proceeded to publish the entire exchange on his wall.

Galea then took it a step forward, calling Camilleri an “ignoramus” and saying he should be fired from the Malta Book Council. Camilleri retorted by saying that she “could kiss my glorious, brown Marxist ass”.

Camilleri’s post was then reported to Facebook for alleged ‘harassment’, and the social media giant responded by blocking him from posting.

Caruana herself has only recently been brought back into the fold after being forced to resign over her estranged husband’s links to Yorgen Husband. Silvio Valletta, who was serving as Deputy Police Commissioner, is believed to have leaked information from the investigation into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

