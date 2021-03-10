Malta Braces For Rise In COVID-19 Cases As UK Variant Spreads Like Wildfire

Malta is set to announce a record number of new COVID-19 cases today.

Though the government will be releasing its official statistics at 12.30pm as usual, informed health sources have confirmed that Malta will be seeing a serious rise in cases today, with rising cases of the UK variant strain seemingly behind the spike.

Online, various doctors, including Frank Portelli, have warned of a spike in cases today.

Last week, Malta rolled out new mitigation measures in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

While actives cases did drop to 3,035 yesterday, the previous week saw a nearly daily rise in cases.

>However, it is not all bad news: Malta reached its 100,000 vaccine milestone yesterday as well, with 101,776 vaccine doses administered – 34,181 of which were second doses.

