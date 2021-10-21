L-Għira Tad-Dinja? 70% Of Youths Want To Leave Malta For Good, Survey Finds

Malta’s brain drain problem has been laid bare in a new survey, which found that a staggering 70% of youths see their future outside the country.

EY’s Generate Youth Survey, the findings of which were published this morning, asked a sample of over 750 Millennials and Gen Zs which part of the world they would like to live and work in.

Only 28% of Gen Zs and 26% of Millennials chose Malta, down by a few percentage points from last year.

Meanwhile, 60% of Gen Zs and 59% of Millennials said they would rather live in another European country, with the percentage for Gen Zs rising by 3% and Millennials by 12% since last year.

Only a handful said they want to move to North America, South America, Africa, Asia or Australia.