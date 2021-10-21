L-Għira Tad-Dinja? 70% Of Youths Want To Leave Malta For Good, Survey Finds
Malta’s brain drain problem has been laid bare in a new survey, which found that a staggering 70% of youths see their future outside the country.
EY’s Generate Youth Survey, the findings of which were published this morning, asked a sample of over 750 Millennials and Gen Zs which part of the world they would like to live and work in.
Only 28% of Gen Zs and 26% of Millennials chose Malta, down by a few percentage points from last year.
Meanwhile, 60% of Gen Zs and 59% of Millennials said they would rather live in another European country, with the percentage for Gen Zs rising by 3% and Millennials by 12% since last year.
Only a handful said they want to move to North America, South America, Africa, Asia or Australia.
“While spending some time away from our shores is certainly beneficial as it opens young people up to different cultures, experiences, and ways of living, it should be noted as a cause for concern,” EY sombrely wrote in its findings.
Both Gen-Zs and Millennials ranked overdevelopment and the environment as Malta’s two biggest challenges.
Malta’s international image came in third place among Millennials, while climate change took the spot among Gen Zs.
Overall concern on the economy dropped by 8% since last year’s survey, while concern on the COVID-19 pandemic plummeted by 39%.
EY urged the authorities to raise Malta’s standard of living, flagging how property has become unaffordable for several people.
“Many young people today have travelled abroad, rented apartments in other European cities, dined in their restaurants, and are living an ever-increasingly globalised existence,” it said. “They’re comparing their way of life in Malta to other countries and while they appreciate the positives, they are questioning how we can strike a balance.”
“Property prices is one instance that has become increasingly unaffordable as wages have not increased while even the cost of food is sometimes a bit too exorbitant. Authorities need to tackle these issues with a view to both the short and long-term effects that certain schemes are having on the market.”
How can Malta solve its brain drain problem?