Malta Calls For Immediate De-Escalation Of Israel-Palestine Conflict As Over 32 Left Dead

It called on all sides to “take immediate and urgent action to de-escalate tensions, and cease the violence.”

“The Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Malta has been closely monitoring developments in Palestine and expresses its serious concern on the violent escalation over the past days in East Jerusalem and the launch of rockets into Israel from Gaza,” the government said in a statement.

Malta has called for an immediate de-escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine as renewed clashes leave at least 32 people dead.

The two countries, who have been locked in a decades-long conflict, have seen tensions flare over the past week following a controversial court decision to evict Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

Initial clashes, including some inside mosques such as the al-Aqsa Mosque and other religious sites, saw over 300 people injured. In response, Hamas, a fundamentalist organisation, shot over 400 rockets into Israel, killing two people and injuring 70.

Israel retaliated with air strikes of its own in Gaza, killing at least 30 – including 10 children – and wounding 203 people.

Malta’s government expressed its condolences “to the families of the victims, including civilian casualties and recalls the right of the Palestinians not to be deprived of their homes in East Jerusalem. Malta reiterates its full support to a two-state solution in the Middle East.”

The conflict has been ongoing for years, with respective Israeli and Palestinian nationalist movements pushing for sovereignty for their people in the region. Over the last century, the Palestinian people have been consistently pushed into smaller and smaller enclaves in a land that they once lived freely in, leading to regular conflict.

