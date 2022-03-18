Malta Celebrates First St Patrick’s Since Pandemic And Even Bernard Grech Joined In On The Fun
Hundreds of people hit up St Julian’s, Paceville and Spinola Bay last night to celebrate St Patrick’s Day for the first time in three years.
The holiday – traditionally celebrated by hundreds if not thousands of revellers in the area – was among the first mass holidays to be cancelled back in 2020.
However, it now seems to be among the first to return spontaneously; the St Julian’s Local Council had even issued a warning to partygoers to not try to celebrate the day in their locality.
However, people congregated around certain hotspots, including near Big G’s, as well as in Spinola Bay and throughout Paceville. Police cordoned off areas of the road, leading to some major congestion in the area as parking lots struggled to keep up with all the vehicles.
Before it got dark, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appeared on scene, taking some snaps with some partygoers.
Interestingly, there were a number of events held across clubs and bars yesterday, with promoters and musicians sharing their long-awaited performances – though, as it stands, standing events aren’t being allowed.
Technically, Malta remains under COVID-19 mitigation measures as the pandemic continues.
However, with so many people attending political rallies over the General Election campaign, and masks being removed more and more-so in public spaces, St Patrick’s Day 2022 may be a bellwether of how things could play out over the coming months.
