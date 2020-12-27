د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Comes Together For L-Istrina As Over €6.5 Million Are Raised

People from all walks of life came together for the annual Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation fundraiser, L-Istrina, as €6,583,542 were raised to aid those experiencing difficulties because of severe illness.

Despite the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s rendition of L-Istrina raised around €300,000 more than last year.

Politicians from both major parties put aside their differences to help raise funds for the cause.

Nationalist MP David Take even took to Facebook with a heartfelt anecdote to encourage donations.

“Today, as I was answering the phone during l-Istrina, I was truly touched by a number of phone calls from people who have family members battling some serious illness.”

“You offer your prayers, but you always wish you could do more,” Thake wrote.

Similarly, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli took to social media to congratulate Malta for its unending generosity.

“What a lovely sum from a country with a lovely heart! This is what makes us Maltese and Gozitan: our selflessness in a time when courage is well-needed,“ Dalli wrote.

“Well done Malta.“

Some well-loved local businesses also joined forces to make a grand donation.

Well-loved grocery store chain Maypole and Maltese restaurant Menu the Artisan Baker came together to donate €10,000 to L-Istrina.

