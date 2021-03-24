د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Confirms 101 New COVID-19 Cases, 302 Recoveries And Two Deaths Over Last 24 Hours

There are 101 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 302 new recoveries.

The total number of active cases now stands at 2,276.

A total of two people have passed away overnight after testing positive for COVID-19 – a 79-year-old male and an 84-year-old female at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 377.

A total of 46,140 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

