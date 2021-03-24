Malta Confirms 101 New COVID-19 Cases, 302 Recoveries And Two Deaths Over Last 24 Hours
There are 101 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 302 new recoveries.
The total number of active cases now stands at 2,276.
A total of two people have passed away overnight after testing positive for COVID-19 – a 79-year-old male and an 84-year-old female at Mater Dei Hospital.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 377.
A total of 46,140 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 24•03•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Share with someone who needs to know today’s figures