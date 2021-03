There are 175 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 216 new recoveries over the past 24 hours.

As it stands, there are currently 2,678 active cases on the island.

Unfortunately, an 89-year-old female died from COVID-19 at St Thomas Hospital.

Malta now has a total of 316 COVID-19 related deaths.

A total of 3,871 swabs were taken yesterday.

