Malta Confirms 210 New Cases Of COVID-19 Along With 230 New Recoveries And Five Deaths

Malta has confirmed more recovereis than new cases of COVID-19 today, however five people have passed away overnight.

There are 210 new cases and 230 new recoveries, meaning total active cases now stands at 2,873.

Two males, aged 85 and 86, and three females, two of which aged 74 and another aged 84, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

A total of 43,267 people have been vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rest in peace to all the victims