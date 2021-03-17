د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Confirms 211 New COVID-19 Cases And 193 Recoveries Along With Four Deaths

There are 211 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 193 recoveries, health authorities have confirmed.

There were also four deaths registered overnight, three men, aged 83, 68, and 62; an 82-year-old woman.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 17•03•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Total active cases now stand at 3,127 with total deaths at 361.

A total of 40,859 people have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Malta is currently battling the UK variant of COVID-19. It is more contagious and one of the factors behind the high numbers.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced a new set of COVID-19 mitigation measures including closing all non-essential shops and restaurants (except hotels).

