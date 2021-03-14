Malta Confirms 268 New COVID-19 Cases And 287 Recoveries Along With One Death

د . إAEDSRر . س

There are 268 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with  287 recoveries, health authorities have confirmed.

There was also one death registered overnight, an 89-year-old man.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 14•03•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, March 14, 2021

Total active cases now stand at 3,124 with total deaths at 351.

A total of 39,099 people have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Malta is currently battling the UK variant of COVID-19. It is more contagious and one of the factors behind the high numbers.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced a new set of COVID-19 mitigation measures including closing all non-essential shops and restaurants (except hotels).

