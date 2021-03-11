د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Confirms 283 New COVID-19 Cases And 338 Recoveries Along With Four Deaths

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There are 283 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 338 recoveries, health authorities have confirmed.

There were also four deaths registered overnight, three elderly men and one elderly female.

Total active cases now stand at 3,123 with total deaths at 341.

A total of 36,246 people have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Just yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a new set of COVID-19 mitigation measures including closing all non-essential shops.

What do you make of today’s numbers?

READ NEXT: Disappointment, Hope And A Sense Of Déjà Vu: Malta Reacts To Re-Entering Quasi-Lockdown One Year Into COVID-19

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?