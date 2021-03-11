Malta Confirms 283 New COVID-19 Cases And 338 Recoveries Along With Four Deaths

There are 283 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 338 recoveries, health authorities have confirmed.

There were also four deaths registered overnight, three elderly men and one elderly female.

Total active cases now stand at 3,123 with total deaths at 341.

A total of 36,246 people have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Just yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a new set of COVID-19 mitigation measures including closing all non-essential shops.

