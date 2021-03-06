د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Confirms 345 New COVID-19 Cases And One Death Overnight

A total of 345 new COVID-19 cases have been discovered over the past 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

One person, an 88-year-old female patient at Mater Dei, has also passed away.

Malta now has 329 COVID-19 related deaths.

There were also 193 recoveries overnight which means Malta now has 3,403 active COVID-19 cases on the island.

A total of 31,710 people have been administered both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

