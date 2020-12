Malta has confirmed 52 more COVID-19 cases, three more deaths and 90 more recoveries.

Today’s new cases, which emerge from 2,659 swab tests, mean the number of active cases has dipped to 1,815, the lowest it’s been since 23rd October.

However, three more patients, a 68-year-old man, a 78-year old man, and an 87-year-old woman, have died, bringing the total pandemic death toll up to 169.