د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Confirms 85 New COVID-19 Patients But No New Deaths As Active Cases Rise Slightly

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has confirmed a further 85 cases of COVID-19, along with 64 new recoveries and no new deaths.

Today’s update, which comes following 1,995 swabs were carried out over the past 24 hours, means the number of active cases has slightly risen to 1,587.

Meanwhile, the current seven-day moving average of new cases has remained static at 108.

A total of 13,082 people have got infected with the virus since the pandemic hit Malta in March 2019, out of whom 11,275 have recovered and 220 have died.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: WATCH: After A Crushing Diagnosis, This Woman Became Malta’s Foremost Assisted Dying Campaigner

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK