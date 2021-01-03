Malta Confirms 85 New COVID-19 Patients But No New Deaths As Active Cases Rise Slightly

Malta has confirmed a further 85 cases of COVID-19, along with 64 new recoveries and no new deaths.

Today’s update, which comes following 1,995 swabs were carried out over the past 24 hours, means the number of active cases has slightly risen to 1,587.

Meanwhile, the current seven-day moving average of new cases has remained static at 108.

A total of 13,082 people have got infected with the virus since the pandemic hit Malta in March 2019, out of whom 11,275 have recovered and 220 have died.