Malta Confirms Four More COVID-19 Deaths, Including One At Good Samaritan Home

Another four COVID-19 patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing Malta’s pandemic death toll up to 117.

The Health Ministry confirmed that one of these victims, a 94-year-old woman, died today at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility, a new facility in St Paul’s Bay specifically for elderly care home residents who contract the virus.

The other three victims are a 75-year-old man, a 71-year-old man and an 80-year-old man, all of whom died at Mater Dei.

Malta confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases today, along with 177 more recoveries, meaning there are currently 2,056 active cases.

