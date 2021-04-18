Malta Could Be One Of Eight Countries On UK’s COVID-19 Safe Travel List

Malta is set to be just one of eight countries to be listed on the UK’s government “green list” for non-essential travel, reports in the UK are claiming.

The UK government will be lifting a universal ban for non-essential travel on 17th May as part of the relaxing of measures in the country. An official list will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

It will employ a traffic light system on holidays abroad, much like Malta has been doing over the last few months. Those travelling to and from a green-listed country will not need to quarantine, but will still need to produce negative COVID-19 tests before and after their journey.

Other countries on the list include Israel, Iceland, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, and Gibraltar.

Malta’s government had already announced that it plans to reopen the islands to tourism on 1st June 2021. It has since announced several schemes to attract tourists to Malta, including a €3.5 million fund to encourage foreign tourists to stay at a three, four or five-star hotel.

Under the scheme, the government will pay tourists €100 if they stay at a five-star hotel, €75 if they stay at a four-star hotel, and €50 if they stay at a three-star hotel.

Malta has seen a drop in active COVID-19 cases over recent weeks following the implementation of strict restrictions. Meanwhile, over 84,000 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Would you travel to the UK?