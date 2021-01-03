Malta Could Get Four More Lidls As Supermarket Chain Confirms It Wants To Purchase Four Scotts Outlets

Malta could get four more Lidl supermarkets in the near future, with the discount supermarket chain confirming it’s in advanced talks to purchase four outlets from Scotts.

A Lidl spokesperson confirmed these plans with MaltaToday, with the deal currently at the Office for Competition for scrutiny as to whether it breaches competitiveness regulations.

The newspaper estimated that the deal is worth around €35 million.

“This agreement concerns just the transfer of a certain number of real estate properties belonging to Scotts Group, which will continue operating in the shops that are not part of the transfer,” the spokesperson said.

“Currently Lidl is not planning any significant or structural changes on the buildings which will be part of the transfer.”

Scotts, run by Said Investments, owns six supermarkets – in Naxxar, Sliema, Santa Luċija, Żabbar, Fleur-de-Lys, and Attard. There was no indication which of these four will be transferred to Lidl and which will remain in the hands of Scotts.

Lidl currently also owns eight supermarkets, in Mosta, San Ġwann, Qormi, Luqa, Żurrieq, Żejtun, Santa Venera, and Gozo.

Does Malta need any more Lidl supermarkets?