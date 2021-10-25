Malta Could Have Normal Christmas Season, Chris Fearne Says As He Unveils Two New Steps
Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced he is targeting a return of normal social events by the Christmas holidays as he unveiled the latest two steps in Malta’s restriction-loosening strategy.
Addressing Parliament this evening, Fearne said that from 1st November, restaurants, establishments, weddings and events which only accept a maximum of 300 fully vaccinated and masked people will be able to do away with social distancing rules.
In mid-November, similar rules will be extended to standing events, and in December “social life will return to normal”.
Fearne said that the plan is contingent on the COVID-19 situation remaining stable, with the health system able to cope with the demand of patients.
The Health Minister also used the occasion to announce that healthcare workers, carers, pharmacists, teachers and people who live in institutions will be able to receive their COVID-19 booster dose as of 15th November.
It will be offered to all over 60s on 14th December, with the health authorities yet to decide whether to extend it further to younger age groups.
As of tomorrow, Malta will also start recognising vaccine certificates issued by Chile, Azerbaijan, Libya, Colombia, Japan and Oman, granted that the vaccine is one which has been recognised by the European Medicines Agency.
