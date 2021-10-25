Malta Could Have Normal Christmas Season, Chris Fearne Says As He Unveils Two New Steps

Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced he is targeting a return of normal social events by the Christmas holidays as he unveiled the latest two steps in Malta’s restriction-loosening strategy.

Addressing Parliament this evening, Fearne said that from 1st November, restaurants, establishments, weddings and events which only accept a maximum of 300 fully vaccinated and masked people will be able to do away with social distancing rules.

In mid-November, similar rules will be extended to standing events, and in December “social life will return to normal”.