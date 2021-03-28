Malta Cuts Public Gathering Limit To Two People And Increases Fines To €300

Malta will reduce the maximum limit on public gatherings from four to two people and increase the fine for rule-breakers from €200 to €300, effective as of Wednesday 31st March.

This rule doesn’t apply to people who live in the same households.

It means that public groups of more than two people must maintain a distance of at least two metres from each other, including at queues and bus stops.

The Health Ministry issued a statement this morning to announce this latest measure, which will remain in force until 11th April.

Meanwhile, every country currently on Malta’s travel ‘green list’ will be added to its ‘amber list’, meaning everyone who travel to Malta must present a negative PCR COVID-19 test, taken at least 72 hours before arriving here.

A failure to do so could result in travellers being swabbed at the airport or port; if they test positive for COVID-19, they will be quarantined.

Prime Minister Robert Abela urged the people of Malta to take another collective effort to fight the virus.

“While we’ll defend with these measures, we’ll keep on attacking through the vaccine,” he said. “Let’s take care of each other so that we can pave the way towards our return to normality.”