‘Malta Deserves Better’: PN Slams Robert Abela’s Administration After Silvio Grixti Resignation

The Leader of the Nationalist Party has slammed the Maltese government after an MP resigned today, saying the resignation showed the “net of criminality” surrounding the administration is “collapsing” and is no longer tenable.

“Robert Abela’s government is in a state of total collapse,” Bernard Grech said today after former PL MP Silvio Grixti handed in his resignation.

Sources have told Lovin Malta that Grixti has resigned due to signing fraudulent sick notes and other documents in his capacity as a doctor. The case sounds eerily similar to the case of PN MP Stephen Spiteri, which Lovin Malta had investigated at length.

Grech pointed at the Grixti case, which saw a PL MP being investigated by the police, and went on to refer to similar controversies involving MP Ian Castaldi Paris over tax evasion and Education Minister Justyne Caruana over a cushy direct order she gave to her suspected lover within her own ministry for work he didn’t even do.