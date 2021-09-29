Malta Developers Association Disassociates Itself From Contractor Linked To Abandoned Migrant Worker

The 32-year-old Ghanian worker, who was discovered injured and in severe pain on a Selmun pavement, is understood to have fallen from a height of two storeys while he was working.

In a statement this afternoon, the MDA condemned the incident, adding that it regretted that it had put the entire industry in a bad light.

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) has disassociated itself from the contractor that was managing the construction site on which a migrant worker was injured and subsequently abandoned yesterday.

He told passers-by who discovered him lying on the ground that his boss had offered to take him to hospital but had instead discarded him on the pavement and left.

The police said they were questioning a Maltese man in relation to the incident. The man was later revealed to be Glen Farrugia, one of the two shareholders of the J&G Farrugia Contractors, the company managing the site.

The MDA also noted that the contractor in question had not registered himself with the association.

The association was tasked with compiling a list of contractors following the collapse of a Santa Venera residence which saw a woman, Miriam Pace, killed.

The exercise has been criticised by industry sources who pointed out that registering was optional, with no license or qualification required before hand.

Following yesterday’s incident, Chamber of Architects has reiterated calls for contractors to be required to register with the government before being allowed to operate.

