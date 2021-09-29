Malta Did More Than Legally Required To, Prime Minister Says In Easter Migrant Case Testimony

Malta went over and above its legal requirements when it ordered that a group of stranded migrants be rescued by a fishing vessel and pushed back to Libya, Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted this morning.

Abela was testifying in a Constitutional case filed by a group of migrants who were pushed back to Libya and kept in detention. They are calling for an effective remedy for the alleged breach of rights they claim to have suffered.

During this morning’s sitting, Abela told the court that Malta’s ports were closed at the time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the government having worked night and day to find a way of rescuing the migrants.