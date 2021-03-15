Malta Did Not Unfairly Benefit From Vaccine Procurement, Members States Just Did Not Take Up Full Allocation

Claims that Malta was unfairly benefitting from the EU’s COVID-19 strategy have been rubbished by the European Commission, with MEP Robert Metsola revealing that some government did not opt to take their pro-rata allocation.

“I am pleased that the European Commission has clarified publicly that the flexible system allowed for vaccine distribution, means countries, (like Malta) facing an acute phase of the pandemic could access more doses if some governments opted not to take up their pro-rata allocation,” Metsola wrote on social media.

The issue erupted last week after Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz claimed that they accused the EU of giving preferential treatment to Malta when distributing COVID-19 vaccines along the continent. Prime Minister Robert Abela hit back on Sunday, saying Malta acted aggressively due to the “piracy” in the procurement of equipment. He urged Metsola to act on the matter.

“This is not about one Member State vs another. Turning it into that would be a political miscalculation. It has always been up to member state governments to decide how to share the vaccines allocated and everyone should be transparent about that,” Metsola said today.

“But the bigger point here is that coordination works. Joint EU Action works. States like Malta have vaccines available because we insisted on EU joint procurement – because we knew that we had to face this together.”

There are questions as to why Abela urged Metsola to act – given that the Commission had already backed Malta.

Malta has had the highest vaccination rate in the EU by far – with statistics showing that 0.79 doses have been administered per 100 people. Malta has even managed to overtake the speedy United Kingdom and, even more impressively, the United States.