Malta Enterprise Playing Electoral Games, Greens Say After Race Track Proposed On Industrial Land

“The land on which the racing track proposal will be developed forms part of the Ħal Far Industrial Estate,” ADPD said in a statement this afternoon.

This morning the government announced that a racetrack will be constructed on land near the Ħal Far industrial estate. The National Centre for Motorsport, as it will be called, will consist of a €20 million investment that will see a dedicated circuit for racers, as well as improve existing facilities for drag racing and carting.

ADPD, Malta’s green party, has accused Malta Enterprise of entering the political fray by allowing the government to propose the construction of a race track on land earmarked for industrial use.

“It seems that now, even Malta Enterprise is playing electoral games. It is not normal for Malta Enterprise to release land forming part of an industrial estate for any purpose whatsoever.”

ADPD, which has come out against the proposal, insisted that the track’s construction would generate substantial noise pollution which would impact a residential area in Birżebbuġa which is located in the vicinity of the proposed track.

While mitigation measures may reduce the impact of the track slightly, “it will keep annoying residents just the same”.

“The noise pollution will also have an impact on an area of ecological importance close by. We will now see how ERA reacts: turning a blind eye as usual!”

The proposal has been welcomed by motorsport enthusiasts, who have been pleading with authorities for a site to be found for a racetrack for years.

On the other hand, it has enraged many others who feel that Malta is far too small for land to be taken up for a racetrack, and who see the proposal as just another vote-buying exercise on the eve of an election.

Do you agree with the proposal?