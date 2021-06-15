Protest Called By Malta’s Entertainment And Arts Lobby Over New Measures For 24th June

Malta’s entertainment and arts lobby will be holding a demonstration over concerns regarding the latest round of COVID-19 measures announced by the government.

The demonstration, titled ‘Daqshekk Siekta’, will be held at St. George’s Square in Valletta on Thursday 24th June 2021.

In a statement, the Malta Entertainment and Arts Association said that it is demanding that authorities provide a sustainable re-opening plan until the end of the year. This comes after the government announced plans to reopen highly limited cultural and social seated events for people who have been vaccinated.

“MEIA acknowledges that public health remains a priority, however considering the current scenario with a successful vaccine roll out and herd immunity, there is no logical reason why the respective authorities did not accept MEIA’s reasonable proposals and continue to stall the provision of a roadmap for the arts and entertainment sectors,” it said.

“MEIA believes that the current situation is not creating a level playing field with other industries and demands that the industry is treated equally to guarantee that the rights of individuals seeking to earn a living from their profession are fully respected.”

It also reiterated that it is still willing to re-initiate discussions to find immediate and long term solutions.

“For a roadmap and recovery plan to be effective, it needs to be done hand in hand with industry, representing hundreds of professionals. The illegal activities and random gatherings witnessed in recent days further prove that the current measures are reaffirming the discrimination towards our sectors. In addition, political discourse unjustly demonising our industries has fuelled disrespect and disregard towards our members,” it said.