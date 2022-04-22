Malta Film Awards Week Cost €1.3 Million, Tourism Minister Confirms

The Malta Film Week, which included the Malta Film Awards, cost the government and taxpayers a total of €1.3 million, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has confirmed.

However, the official figures are still under wraps with the Department of Information now ignoring requests for an update on an FOI on the issue. The request was initially rejected but FOI officials insisted the figures were just being compiled and would be provided.

This means that the event has gone over three times over budget, which had been set at €400,000.

The event was tarnished by a boycott imposed by several film players, who decried the €400,000 as excessive given that €600,000 have been allocated to the entire annual budget for the national Screen Film Fund.

It was reported that British comedian David Walliams was allegedly paid over €200,000 to host the Malta Film Awards.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech has refused to confirm whether the budget ended up going beyond the original budget, only stating it will be “value for money” when questioned.

The Malta Film Commission has faced issues with overspending with the Auditor General finding it showed a complete disregard for established policies and procedures governing travel abroad in addition to using public funds in an extravagant manner.

