Malta Finally Drops To Under 200 COVID-19 Active Cases As Only Five New Infections Found
Malta has found just five new COVID-19 cases and 17 recoveries over the last 24 hours ago.
This means the island has officially dropped to under 200 COVID-19, with just 192 actives cases on the island. Numbers haven’t been this low since 3rd August, 2020.
There were no deaths over the same time period.
A total of 2,170 swab tests were given out over the same period.
Malta’s vaccination drive is speeding ahead, with a total of 392,929 doses given out on the island so far, with 127,255 being second doses.
The good news comes on the same day that the island announced it will be opening up its vaccination drive to 16-year-olds and over as of Monday.
