Malta Finally Drops To Under 200 COVID-19 Active Cases As Only Five New Infections Found

Malta has found just five new COVID-19 cases and 17 recoveries over the last 24 hours ago.

This means the island has officially dropped to under 200 COVID-19, with just 192 actives cases on the island. Numbers haven’t been this low since 3rd August, 2020.

There were no deaths over the same time period.

A total of 2,170 swab tests were given out over the same period.

Malta’s vaccination drive is speeding ahead, with a total of 392,929 doses given out on the island so far, with 127,255 being second doses.